Post about why you love 'The Palm Beaches' and win staycation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Last year, $7.1 billion was spent on tourism by visitors coming to The Palm Beaches. And now, you can win hotel stays, admission to local attractions, and dinners at restaurants all for posting about why you love the Palm Beaches on social media.

The program is hosted by The Palm Beaches, the county's tourist arm. According to organizers, last year it was a big success.



59% of individuals exposed to the campaign invited at least three friends and/or family members to visit

49% took a staycation in The Palm Beaches

38% of exposed visitors invited three to five friends and/or family members to visit

If you'd like to participate in the contest you can post on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveThePalmBeaches and follow them on social @PalmBeachesFL on Facebook and Instagram.

The program runs through mid-September.

