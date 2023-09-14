Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Port St. Lucie free tree giveaway on Saturday

It’s a "Tree-dition" in Port St. Lucie. Over the last 18 years, over 14-000 free trees have been distributed to residents. And each of those years the city has been designated a “TREE CITY” by the Arbor Day Foundation. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful’s free tree giveaway on Saturday.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 09:44:59-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It’s a "Tree-dition" in Port St. Lucie.

Over the last 18 years, more than 14,000 free trees have been distributed to residents. And each of those years the city has been designated a “tree city” by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful’s free tree giveaway will be on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

You have to be a Port St. Lucie resident and organizers recommend lining up early at the Public Works Complex. They will have 250 of each of the varieties of trees to distribute.

"Star fruit in the avocado trees are Florida friendly trees. So you'll have no problem taking the tree home and have it grow in your yard. And it's a very hearty and healthy tree. So it's also like a basic beginner level tree that you'll have bear fruit from it in three to five years," said Andrina Nobili, program manager for Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7