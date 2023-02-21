Pop-up putt-putt course comes to Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It’s Honda Classic kick-off week, and there are pop-up activities all over Palm Beach Gardens, including a pop-up putt-putt course at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens.

"The Downtown Classic" is a nine-hole course illuminated with LEDs, illuminated spears, and cubes. The course will be active through Feb. 26.

"Enjoy a complimentary game of putt-putt golf when you show a receipt from any restaurant or retailer at downtown Palm Beach Gardens or make a cash donation to benefit Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation," said Alexis Brock, the marketing manager for Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Course Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Changes at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens: