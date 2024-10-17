PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a pop-up pumpkin patch for a cause. Through Sunday, the East Courtyard of the Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach will transform into a "chic and delightful pumpkin patch." Activities differ daily, but there is a pumpkin patch, hedge maze, live dj, professional photos and more. It's all to benefit the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope. The proceeds will help local cancer patients with their rent/mortgage, utilities, car payments, and health insurance while undergoing treatment.

EVENTS

(source: Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope)

Thursday, Oct. 17



Pop-Up Patch | There is a pumpkin for every taste.

The Maze & Garden Games | Navigate through our hedge maze and enjoy classic games.

Wee Free Library | Savor popsicles while exploring curated books and activities.

Friday, Oct. 18



Pop-Up Patch | There is a pumpkin for every taste.

The Maze & Garden Games | Navigate through our hedge maze and enjoy classic games.

Wee Free Library | Savor popsicles while exploring curated books and activities.

Saturday, Oct. 19



Pop-Up Patch | There is a pumpkin for every taste.

The Maze & Garden Games | Navigate through our hedge maze and enjoy classic games.

Wee Free Library | Savor popsicles while exploring curated books and activities.

Patch Perfect Gelato 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Enjoy complimentary gelato from Sant Ambroeus!

Pump up The Patch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Move to a curated playlist by DJ Adam Lipson.

Costumes on Camera 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Get your picture snapped by Capehart Photography.

Wine Dive 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Sit back, socialize, and savor the day with a glass of vino in hand.

Sunday, Oct. 20



Pop-Up Patch | There is a pumpkin for every taste

The Maze & Garden Games | Navigate through our hedge maze and enjoy classic games.

Wee Free Library | Savor popsicles while exploring curated books and activities.

Family Flow 12 pm – 1 pm | Ease stress with family-friendly yoga. BOOK HERE

Coffee & Cookies 11 pm – 2 pm | Grab a pick-me-up with complimentary java and TooJays cookies.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.