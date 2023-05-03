Watch Now
Pop-up free legal advice phone bank open through Thursday

Team members answer phones during the Palm Beach County Bar Association’s annual Dial-A-Lawyer program in West Palm Beach on May 3, 2023.jpg
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sometimes you are just stuck when it comes to legal matters and need some professional legal help. Maybe it’s about your HOA, personal injury, family law, home owners, or real estate.

Enter Dial-A-Lawyer to the rescue.

The Palm Beach County Bar Association’s annual Dial-A-Lawyer program is back. It is held each year during Law Week and gives the public the opportunity for free general legal information by phone.

The phone bank is open on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The number to call is 561-687-8355.

