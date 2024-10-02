Pop-up breakfast feeds food insecure parents and students

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — About 150 parents and kids received a hot breakfast Wednesday on their way to Highland Elementary School, a Title I school in Lake Worth Beach.

The effort was a community partnership with Adopt-A-Family, which provides housing stability for homeless families. T.A. Walker shined a light on the program as Feeding South Florida cooked breakfast burritos and served fresh fruit and orange juice.

The two charities wanted to help parents who are experiencing food insecurity and frequently put their kids' hunger needs before themselves.

"Parents are working, taking their kids to school. I mean, their schedule is nonstop, and they're struggling. So just knowing that they have someone that's saying thank you and keep it up. I think goes a long way," said Matt Constantine, the CEO of Adopt-A-Family

The pop-up event was made possible by GL Homes, which donated $30,000 to the charities.