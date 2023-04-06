Watch Now
Polo Park Middle School Cyber Stallions headed to 3 international championships

Posted at 5:37 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 07:05:51-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The robotics team at Polo Park Middle School is known as the Cyber Stallions.

They have three robotics teams headed to international championships this spring.

33 students are fundraising so they can make it to their championships in Long Beach, California, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Houston, Texas.

The Royal Reboots, Rockin’ Robots, and Cyber Knights are the three teams competing with the best teams in the world and need help offsetting costs of travel, lodging, food, and registrations. All donations are used as a tax deduction.

To donate,click here.

