Pollinator Week: 3 Easy ways to protect bees, butterflies, and other insects

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In honor of Pollinator Week, local beekeepers at Palm Beach Creamed Honey are highlighting the crucial role that pollinators play in our ecosystems and food supply.

Started in 2007 by the Pollinator Partnership, Pollinator Week is an annual event designed to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects, in agriculture and the environment.

Beekeepers at Palm Beach Creamed Honey encourage the community to learn more about the fascinating process of honey production, which begins with the bees pollinating various flowers and plants.

The flavors found in the local honey are a direct result of the diverse flora around the area, showcasing the interconnectedness of pollinators and food.

To help protect these vital creatures, the team at Palm Beach Creamed Honey is sharing five simple actions individuals can take to support pollinator health:

1. Plant Pollinator-Friendly Gardens: Fill your garden with native flowers, herbs, and shrubs that provide nectar and pollen for bees and butterflies throughout the growing season.

2. Avoid Pesticides: Reduce or eliminate the use of chemical pesticides in your garden. Instead, opt for natural pest control methods or organic gardening practices that are less harmful to pollinators.

3. Look, Don’t Touch: While it’s fascinating to observe bees and butterflies, remember to enjoy them from a distance. Avoid handling or disturbing these creatures, as stress can impact their well-being.

