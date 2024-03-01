Plein Art Festival kicks off Sunday in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The Plein Art Festival in Jupiter is a two-hour competition in which the artists have to adapt to elements like changing lighting conditions, wind, and moving objects.

Schedule of Events:

Sunday, March 3 - Paint Out Competition

Harbourside Place, Jupiter

All artists are welcome to participate under one of two self-designated categories: Professional or Amateur Artist. Cash awards and prizes will be available to winners in both categories. Over $2,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Check-in and stamping of panels will begin on-site

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: PAINT! Listen for the air horn which signals when to start and stop painting.

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Frame and display work on easel

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Judging

1:00 p.m.: Awards announced and prizes distributed

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Art is offered for sale to the public

Artist Demonstrations - Free and open to the public

Monday, March 4

Enjoy the sunshine and sea breeze as you watch Lon Brauer and Mary Hertler Tallman at the iconic Juno Beach Pier.

Lon Bauer, oil painter, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Mary Hertler Tallman, pastel artist, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Mark Shasha and Krystal Brown, demo artists.

Observe the mastery of experts Shasha and Brown as they capture the hustle and bustle of the marinas in Port Salerno at Manatee Pocket, located at 4685 Southeast Desoto Avenue in Stuart.

Mark Shasha, oil painter, from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Krystal Brown, oil painter, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Join plein air artists Russell Jewell and Ralph Papa under the palms as they capture the coastal beauty of Dubois Park.

Russell Jewell, watercolor artist, from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Ralph Papa, oil painter, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Follow along as Bill Farnsworth and Kari Ganoung Ruiz craft stunning plein air masterpieces amidst the natural splendor of the distinctive coastline at The Nature Conservancy Blowing Rocks Preserve.

Bill Farnsworth, oil painter, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kari Ganoung Ruiz, oil painter, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Collectors’ Party & Sale

Join us for the Collectors’ Party & Sale and purchase freshly painted, one-of-a-kind pieces by our award-winning artists. Mix and mingle with the artists and other art lovers while enjoying Lighthouse ArtCenter’s signature hors d’ oeuvres.

Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery

373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469

Saturday, March 9, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Small works sale and live painting event

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: "Battle of the Brushes" live painting event

Last day to purchase festival paintings. New 8”x8” small works and witness masters at work painting during a live "Battle of the Brushes" event in the gallery.

Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery

373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469

Competition and small works paintings available for purchase.