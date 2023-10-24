Pirate Fest returns to Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A family celebration sails in to Boynton Beach this weekend at Pirate Fest. There will be vendors, mermaid makeovers, stunt shows, cannons, and live music.

The festival will feature over 20 food vendors and a costume contest for adults and kids.

"People can expect to live pirate's live mermaids a lot of family-friendly activity. We will be having 11 live bands on our four stages throughout the event, tons of free kids activities, and tons of food," said Gabrielle Favitta, spokesperson for Boynton Beach Pirate Fest.