Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Pirate Fest returns to Boynton Beach

Ahoy Mateys! This weekend get your “Booty” down to Piiiiirate Fest in Boynton Beach. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the family friendly event which will include vendors, mermaids, stunt shows, cannons, and live music
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 10:19:22-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A family celebration sails in to Boynton Beach this weekend at Pirate Fest. There will be vendors, mermaid makeovers, stunt shows, cannons, and live music.

The festival will feature over 20 food vendors and a costume contest for adults and kids.

"People can expect to live pirate's live mermaids a lot of family-friendly activity. We will be having 11 live bands on our four stages throughout the event, tons of free kids activities, and tons of food," said Gabrielle Favitta, spokesperson for Boynton Beach Pirate Fest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!