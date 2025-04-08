Pork Chop Revue to headline South Florida Watermelon Festival in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Get ready for a taste of summer.

The inaugural South Florida Watermelon Festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 at South County Regional Park. The event promises a weekend filled with family-friendly fun, delicious treats, and entertainment.

The festival aims to celebrate the delightful watermelon in all its forms. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities, including thrilling rides, giant inflatables, and a live pig show featuring the entertaining Pork Chop Revue. Families can also enjoy a petting zoo, where they will meet charming animals like llamas, puppies, and adorable piglets.

Food enthusiasts will revel in the festival's diverse array of watermelon-inspired culinary creations, designed by local chefs.

The festival opens each day at 11 a.m.

Entertainment Schedule for Saturday and Sunday

11 a.m. – Pork Chop Revue Pig Show

Noon – Watermelon eating contest

2 p.m. – Pork Chop Revue Pig Show

3 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest

5 p.m. – Pork Chop Revue Pig Show

6 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest

Festival-goers can purchase all-inclusive tickets for just $28, granting them unlimited access to rides, inflatables and shows. Children aged 2 and under can attend the event for free, making it an ideal outing for families. Free parking will be available, along with VIP options for those who wish to enhance their experience.

Tickets and further information can be found at www.SoFloWatermelonFestival.com.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.