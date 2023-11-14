Pie It Forward: Volunteers raise nearly 30,000 meals for homebound seniors

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — "Pie It Forward" is Meals on Wheels annual fundraiser to help deliver hot and nutritious meals to homebound seniors in Palm Beach County.

It's a grassroots effort with Girl Scouts decorating and filling pie boxes, which the Palm Beach School for Autism builds.

Meals On Wheels volunteers deliver food three times a week, provide wellness checks, and develop real connections to the outside world.

A spokesperson for the Duffy's Foundation told WPTV they started Tuesday morning needing to sell 1,500 pies by Wednesday.

WPTV's T.A. Walker said the word must of gotten out with WPTV's viewers because there are only 39 apple pies left. He said in his 23 years of broadcasting, he's never seen anything like it.

"We're looking to sell out, and that's 3,000 pies. That's going to be 30,000 meals for our homebound seniors," said Pam Calzadilla, CEO of Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches.

"All of these boxes each one represents feeding someone for a week. The more pies that we can sell and the more that we can support Meals on Wheels. That means the senior citizen someone disabled someone who's homebound or a veteran is getting the food they need," said Geri Emmett, chairwoman for Duffy’s Foundation.

If you don't need a pie but want to support the mission you can donate a "virtual" pie. 100% of the proceeds will go directly toward feeding a local homebound senior in need. Click here to donate.