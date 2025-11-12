Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pie It Forward provides hot meals and wellness visits for homebound seniors

Since launching in 2015, Pie It Forward has raised more than $1.5 million, providing over 300,000 meals to those who need them most
T.A. Walker
The sweetest slice of the pie may be the one you buy for your Thanksgiving Spread from Meals on Wheels. This morning, T.A. Walker is at Duffy’s headquarters in Lake Worth Beach, talking about the Meals on Wheels Pie it Forward program and how buying one pie can feed a senior for a week.
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pie It Forward is the triple win Palm Beach County loves — a slice for you, a deduction for your taxes, and a meal for someone who needs it.

Let’s be honest — baking a pie from scratch this Thanksgiving isn’t on everybody’s to-do list. But with Pie It Forward, you get all the warm fuzzy feelings (and dessert) without dirtying a single mixing bowl.

This is the 11th year Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches has turned pies into life-changing meals for local seniors and veterans. And here’s why I call it a "win-win-win":

1. You get your pie. Apple, pumpkin, pecan, or the chef’s surprise — no rolling pin required.
2. You get your end-of-year tax deduction. Because your purchase is a charitable donation.
3. You help someone in your community. Every $30 pie pays for a week of hot meals and wellness visits for a homebound neighbor.

Since launching in 2015, Pie It Forward has raised more than $1.5 million, providing over 300,000 meals to those who need them most.

And while the ovens are off today, the creativity is on full display. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida — Addison, Caitlin, and Gianna — along with students from the Palm Beach School of Autism, will be building and decorating pie boxes that are just as sweet as what’s inside.

How to get a slice of the action
Pies are on sale now through Nov. 19 at mowpbpie.org. Choose from traditional favorites or specialty flavors. Too full? Buy a “virtual pie” and send the joy without the carbs. Pick-up is Tuesday of Thanksgiving week at multiple Palm Beach County locations, including Duffy’s in Delray Beach.

Bottom line: With Pie It Forward, you skip the baking, score a tax write-off, and make someone’s holiday brighter. That’s three wins, no matter how you slice it.

This story was baked up in partnership with artificial intelligence — but think of AI as the sous-chef, not the head baker. The ingredients — the facts, interviews, and community spirit — all came from Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, Duffy’s Sports Grill, and yours truly, T.A. Walker.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

