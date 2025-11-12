Pie It Forward provides hot meals and wellness visits for homebound seniors

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pie It Forward is the triple win Palm Beach County loves — a slice for you, a deduction for your taxes, and a meal for someone who needs it.

Let’s be honest — baking a pie from scratch this Thanksgiving isn’t on everybody’s to-do list. But with Pie It Forward, you get all the warm fuzzy feelings (and dessert) without dirtying a single mixing bowl.

This is the 11th year Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches has turned pies into life-changing meals for local seniors and veterans. And here’s why I call it a "win-win-win":

1. You get your pie. Apple, pumpkin, pecan, or the chef’s surprise — no rolling pin required.

2. You get your end-of-year tax deduction. Because your purchase is a charitable donation.

3. You help someone in your community. Every $30 pie pays for a week of hot meals and wellness visits for a homebound neighbor.

Since launching in 2015, Pie It Forward has raised more than $1.5 million, providing over 300,000 meals to those who need them most.

And while the ovens are off today, the creativity is on full display. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida — Addison, Caitlin, and Gianna — along with students from the Palm Beach School of Autism, will be building and decorating pie boxes that are just as sweet as what’s inside.

How to get a slice of the action

Pies are on sale now through Nov. 19 at mowpbpie.org. Choose from traditional favorites or specialty flavors. Too full? Buy a “virtual pie” and send the joy without the carbs. Pick-up is Tuesday of Thanksgiving week at multiple Palm Beach County locations, including Duffy’s in Delray Beach.

Bottom line: With Pie It Forward, you skip the baking, score a tax write-off, and make someone’s holiday brighter. That’s three wins, no matter how you slice it.

This story was baked up in partnership with artificial intelligence — but think of AI as the sous-chef, not the head baker. The ingredients — the facts, interviews, and community spirit — all came from Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, Duffy’s Sports Grill, and yours truly, T.A. Walker.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.