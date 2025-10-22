Pickin’ in the Patch, Trunk-or-Treat & fall fun at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — It’s pumpkin season at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, and the patch is looking perfect.

By day, you can stroll among rows of plump orange pumpkins, snap a few fall photos, and play some old-fashioned harvest games. By night – well, at least this Friday night – it’s a full-on community celebration: Pickin’ in the Patch.

This year, the event’s 4th annual run kicks off with Trunk or Treat, where locals turn their cars into candy-dispensing masterpieces of Halloween joy. SoulFire Youth will even help decorate if your “spooky chic” skills need a little… polishing. The beauty is, you don’t even need a car to play along — volunteers can hand out candy while enjoying the costumes and conversation.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the pumpkin patch transforms into a fall festival, with bounce houses, crafts, games, and even a haunted hallway in the preschool. Then the music starts around 7 p.m. — two live bands taking the stage while families spread out blankets and lawn chairs. Hungry? There’s a food truck for the savory, a bake sale for the sweet.

Best part – every pumpkin sold before (and during) the event helps fund the church’s youth ministry, putting those proceeds right back into the kids and teens who make this community thrive.

Pumpkin Patch

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church

13301 Ellison Wilson Rd, Juno Beach, FL

