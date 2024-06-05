PETS: What to pack in their hurricane supply kit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach is sharing some tips on how to prepare and keep your pets safe during a hurricane.

One of the big things is getting your pet familiar with a safe space to take shelter and don't let a hurricane be the first time your pet spends time in the safe room.

Below are some tips from the Peggy Adams Rescue League:



Never leave your pet home alone or outside. The safest place for your pet is with you. Left alone, your pet may be subject to injuries from structural damage, flooding, and excessive heat after the storm. Remember, friends don't leave friends behind!



Equip all pets with a collar and identification tag containing visible and accurate information in case you become separated from your pet. Microchipped pets have a much better chance of being reunited with their owners but also be sure that your contact information is correct with the microchip company.



Practice a run-through, including introducing your pet to the "safe room" you will take shelter in during the storm. For example, don't let the actual hurricane be the first time your dog or cat spends time in the walk-in closet or downstairs bathroom.



During the hurricane drill, introduce your pet's everyday activities in the safe room to increase maximum comfort later. Try everything - placing animals in their carriers, have them eat and drink in this room, etc.



Create a list of pet-friendly shelters nearby, including a list of hotels that allow pets and keep it in a safe place for easy access as a storm approaches.



Be sure all animals are up to date with vaccines and keep records with you in a waterproof container.



Have photos taken of you with your pets and keep these photos in a safe, readily available place, like a wallet or purse for identification purposes.



Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League also recommends that pet owners create a pet emergency kit with supplies that are restocked every few months. Items include a three-day supply of drinking water and food stored in airtight, waterproof containers; bowls and a can opener for food and water; a sturdy carrier large enough for the pet to sleep in for a few days; leash and harness for all dogs; bedding; towels; medications for two weeks; vaccination records; first-aid supplies; one-week supply of litter and litter box for cats; cool packs; pet wipes; current photos and description of pets (with owner if possible); waste clean-up supplies; and be sure all animals have several forms of ID on their collar and are micro-chipped.

For more tips, click here.

