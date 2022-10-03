Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach rescues 57 pets from Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian displaced not only thousands of residents but also hundreds of pets.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League on Friday brought back 57 animals from Gulf Coast Humane Society based in Fort Myers. The shelter was damaged, including losing a portion of its roof, during the Category 4 storm.

"The trip allowed [Gulf Coast Humane] to have the resources to focus on healing and help their own community, so we were able to take animals that were already at the shelter and available for adoption and make them available here," Sue Berry, the CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, said.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue brought back 20 dogs from the same shelter and 12 more dogs from Manatee Rescue.

The cats and dogs at Peggy Adams are in quarantine for two weeks because some are sick and some have injuries.

"There was some illness involved. A few of the animals [from Gulf Coast Humane] were already sick," Berry said. "We need to make sure that we have everybody quarantined sufficiently for that reason. And then once we have them all ready to go, they'll be ready to go up for adoption."

Workers at the shelter said they need the public's help with adoptions so they can make room to rescue more animals.

"Adoptions are our first priority. It opens up countless space for more animals to come in," Berry said. "Certainly financial donations are helpful and caring for these animals as well as animals we already had. And then we do have an Amazon wish list, which is available on our social media sites and also on our website."

Another way to help is by participating in Peggy Adam's Halloween pet costume contest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach.

For a $10 donation, you can enter your pet in the categories of Best Dressed, Most Creative, Owner & Dog Look Alike and Best in Show.

WPTV's T.A. Walker will be emceeing the event. Contest judges will include the president and CEO of American Humane Dr. Robin Ganzert and Peggy Adams.