Peacock rickshaw one of 70 interactive elements at festival

Free festival

A ton of kid-friendly interactive activities from over 70 vendors

Hundreds of volunteers help put on the event

What I like about St. Lucie County's 20th annual Earth Day celebration, besides that it's free, is that it is so interactive. Each of the 70 vendors has a cool activity that people can experience.

One is a rickshaw from Fort Pierce that an artist has turned into a peacock, which will offer rides to guests.

St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department's brush fire truck will allow kids to put out imaginary fires by using a real firefighter hose.

"Once somebody resonates and kind of understands natural resources and the benefits it has to them, they, they want to protect it. [You] want to protect what you love. And so that's really our goal is to just make more connections with people and nature," said Erin Cartmill of St. Lucie County's Oxbow Eco-Center.

And there is more. You can meet local environmental groups, health professionals, law enforcement, foresters, gardeners, beekeepers, native animals, and more.

On Saturday, as you explore the gardens, trails, and amphitheater, you can find simple ways to conserve, which is super important as development comes to one of the state's fastest-growing areas.

Southern Oaks Middle School and Rivers Edge Elementary School have free parking and shuttle service.

The festival relies on several hundreds of volunteers from students to St. Lucie County employees to Publix performing their day of service to help move mulch, set up signs, and prepare the grounds.

7,000 people are expected to attend on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Lucie County

Oxbow Eco-Center

5400 NE St James Dr.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

