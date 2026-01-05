Palm City pets get life-saving care through Emergency Medical Fund

PALM CITY, Fla. — At the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, love isn’t just about finding animals their forever homes — it’s also about helping them heal. Many of the cats, dogs, rabbits and other pets who arrive here are injured, sick, or neglected. Their road to recovery can take time, compassion, and costly medical care.

That’s where the Emergency Medical Fund comes in. This special fund ensures that even the most vulnerable shelter pets get the surgeries, medicine, and treatments they need to live healthy, happy lives. Donations can make a life-saving difference — whether it’s a kitten needing vaccinations, a bunny battling skin issues, or a dog recovering from injury.

Ways to help:



Call 772-600-3216

Mail a check to 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City, FL 34990 ( Attn: Emergency Medical Fund )

) Email Development@hstc1.org

Donate online at hstc1.org/Emergency-Medical-Fund

Venmo: HSTC4100 (Subject: Emergency Medical Fund)

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.