Palm City pets get life-saving care through Emergency Medical Fund

Community donations fund critical surgeries, medications and treatments for cats, dogs, rabbits and other animals at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
Banks Underdog
WPTV
PALM CITY, Fla. — At the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, love isn’t just about finding animals their forever homes — it’s also about helping them heal. Many of the cats, dogs, rabbits and other pets who arrive here are injured, sick, or neglected. Their road to recovery can take time, compassion, and costly medical care.

That’s where the Emergency Medical Fund comes in. This special fund ensures that even the most vulnerable shelter pets get the surgeries, medicine, and treatments they need to live healthy, happy lives. Donations can make a life-saving difference — whether it’s a kitten needing vaccinations, a bunny battling skin issues, or a dog recovering from injury.

Ways to help:

