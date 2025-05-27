Palm City Elementary celebrates sustainability with tree planting, garden education

PALM CITY, Fla. — Students, teachers and community members at Palm City Elementary gathered Tuesday for a vibrant tree-planting ceremony in the school's garden.

It's an event that highlighted the myriad benefits of an outdoor classroom.

Kids learn about food forests in Palm City

The gathering, filled with enthusiasm and learning, showcased how the school garden serves as a unique educational resource.

It's all meant to promote sustainability, healthy eating and community engagement.

The planting of the tree will serve as a symbol of growth and sustainability, not only for the garden but also for the students who learn and thrive within its ecosystem.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.