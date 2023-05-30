Watch Now
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission

2 kids get in free with paying adult
School is out for the summer for many in our area. If you are looking for something new to do, you might want to turn to the Palm Beach Zoo. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on not only how kids can get in free, but showing us the new Everglades Conservation Center that features Otters, Florida panthers, and more.
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 30, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to turn to the Palm Beach Zoo.

During the months of June and July, Palm Beach Zoo is offering free admission for up to two kids with every paying adult.

One of the new areas families can check out is the Everglades Conservation Center that teaches guest about Florida's native species like otters, Florida panthers, alligators, and snakes.

Sassy and Micco are the two cats living at the new Panther Pavilion which are connected via a enclosed pathway to an enclosed exhibit inside the education space inside.

Otters also have their own pathway to the exhibit. Though the otters and panthers never share the space at the same time, they do enjoy each other's scent.

