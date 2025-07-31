Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival to celebrate culture and music in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A celebration of culture, music, and community is coming to Lake Worth Beach this weekend as the Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival takes over John Prince Park on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event is designed to honor Jamaica’s 63rd year of independence with a full day of entertainment, food, games, and cultural pride — all set against the backdrop of vibrant island rhythms and community spirit.

Headlining the festival are internationally acclaimed reggae and dancehall artists, including Da’Ville, known for his smooth R&B-Reggae fusion; dancehall icon Wayne Wonder; and Inner Circle, the legendary reggae band behind the hit “Bad Boys.” The stage will also feature high-energy performances from The Silver Birds Orchestra, Chambah, and Brother Gary, along with spoken word poetry by Amazyah the Great and DJ sets from DJ Scorpion highlighting classic Jamaican festival songs.

The Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant will spotlight six cultural ambassadors representing different nations. Contestants will compete in swimwear, traditional dress, talent, and interview segments for the coveted title of “Cultural Queen.”

Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival

Other festival highlights include a Celebrity Jerk Chicken Cook-Off, where two local personalities will face off in a flavorful showdown judged by attendees and a guest panel. A Dominoes Tournament will also bring competitive flair, as players from five cities compete for the Palm Beach Independence Trophy and bragging rights.

Festival organizers say the event is designed to bring together generations of Caribbean Americans and friends of Jamaica for a day of joy and shared culture.

The day also promises plenty of activities for children and teens, including sack races, lime and spoon relays, bun-eating contests, bounce houses, and a Tech Tent where young guests can explore “digital Jamaica” through music, games, and interactive displays.

General admission is $50 at the gate, but children under 12 get in free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.

For full details on vendors, sponsorship, and programming, visit pbjamminfest.com or call 561-541-0754.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.