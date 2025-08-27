Palm Beach Gardens to host fire truck pull to benefit programs at Connections

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — You’ve seen people run 5Ks for charity… but how about pulling a 30,000-pound fire truck?

This Saturday, Aug. 30, teams are gathering at Gardens Park in Palm Beach Gardens for a morning of muscle, grit, and giving back — the Fire Truck Pull, benefiting Connections, a local nonprofit school supporting more than 140 students and adults with autism and related disabilities. The fire truck weighs about 30,000 pounds and is being donated by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 61.

From 9 a.m. to noon, three timed events will determine which team can pull the fire truck the fastest. But there’s a twist — the lowest total team weight has an edge, so speed isn’t everything. And while the ropes will test strength, the real challenge is seeing who can raise the most to keep Connections going.

The school said only about 70% of their funding comes from public resource. They said it’s events like this that make it possible for our students to thrive.

Empowering Students Every Day

Connections’ mission is to empower students with autism and related disabilities to learn academic, social, vocational, and independent-living skills using evidence-based strategies and a family-centered approach.

They provide specialized instruction and support, giving each learner a chance to build independence and confidence — skills that last a lifetime.

How to Be Part of It

Friday, August 30, 2025 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Gardens Park, 4424 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens

100% of proceeds stay local to fund programs at Connections.

Even if you can’t pull a fire truck (and let’s be honest, most of us can’t), you can come down, cheer on the teams, make a donation, and meet the students and staff whose lives your support impacts.

Where else can you get your morning coffee, watch a group of firefighters, parents, students, and business teams drag a 15-ton vehicle across a park — and know that every ounce of sweat is helping local kids and adults succeed?

That’s a workout worth showing up for.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.