Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns bigger than ever

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The four-day Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival will take place in six cities in Palm Beach County, featuring the area's top 65 chefs and wine experts from Dec. 12 to 15.

The 17th annual Grand Tasting will be the culmination of the week's foodie celebration with more than 60 restaurants and 115 wines all rated 90+ by Wine Spectator.

Chef Throwdown welcomes three local chefs as they compete for the $10,000 local charity prize. The competition features a special lineup of celebrity guest judges including chefs Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, and Robert Irvine.

"This year, we've actually doubled in size, so we've moved downstairs. In the past, we've done in the ballroom, but we've outgrown the space," said Chef Lindsay Autry, the co-founder of the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival.

Autry's restaurant, Honeybelle, is participating.

"We're going to be doing a Florida shrimp roll with Old School Bakery. They're good friends of ours and good friends of the festival, and one of their little brioche buns, and it has a little fun pork rind gremolata and some fresh herbs," said Autry.

"We have so we have Philip Philips (singer of American Idol fame). He's gonna be doing some of his great hits 'Home' and 'Gone, Gone, Gone,'" said David Sabin, Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival co-founder.

"Els for Autism has been the beneficiary of the festival for the last two years, and so we're really excited about raising money for them," said Sabin.

