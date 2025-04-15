Palm Beach Dramaworks presents ‘Camping with Henry and Tom’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As part of its exciting 25th Anniversary celebrations, Palm Beach Dramaworks is proud to present the compelling play "Camping with Henry and Tom."

The show runs through April 27.

Written by Mark St. Germain, this engaging production is inspired by an actual 1921 camping trip taken by President Warren G. Harding, industrialist Henry Ford and inventor Thomas Edison.

Set against the backdrop of the serene outdoors, the play brings to life the interactions of these three iconic figures, showcasing their starkly different personalities and worldviews.

As they navigate the challenges of camping together, the characters delve into poignant themes of leadership, innovation and the evolving landscape of American society.

With witty dialogue and heartfelt moments, "Camping with Henry and Tom" offers audiences both humor and introspection, exploring issues that remain strikingly relevant today.

Tickets for this production start at $72.

