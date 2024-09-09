Palm Beach County-themed trivia nights held monthly at The Ben

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Trivia nights uniquely crafted for South Florida. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the monthly trivia nights held at the Ben in downtown West Palm Beach. Portions of the celebration benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

We've all heard of trivia nights. Questions that strain your brain about things you used to know but now you have to reconnect your synapses to remember. Now there is one that is Palm Beach County-focused.

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County crafts questions about our rich history. Legend radio hosts Angela Manfredi and Toni May, hold the monthly quiz celebrations at The Ben in West Palm Beach.

"We chose The Ben, because the history here is so rich, and trivia is all about history," said May. "Our partners, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, provide a lot of really interesting trivia questions."

The Ben is relatively new, so I asked General Manager Bernardo M. Netto, to explain its history.

"The Ben was based on Mrs. Dewey that moved to Palm Beach County in the late 1800s and she named her home the Ben Trovato, after an Italian expression that says, 'se non è vero, è ben trovato,' even if it's not true, a story well told, and she named their home after the saying, because she had these characters of the time tell these over the top stories," Netto said. "So, we try to celebrate that on the everything we do on property."

A lot of the questions are stuff you should know if you've been a local for a while, but May admits the questions she thought were obvious a lot of people struggled with.

Example Questions:

What are the three major economic industries in Palm Beach County? Tourism, construction, and agriculture.

Which U.S. president had a Cold War bunker built in Palm Beach County? John F. Kennedy.

Singer Island is named after whom? Paris Singer, heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune.

This historical hotel has burned down twice and is still standing today. The Breakers.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County Trivia Night

Sept. 16, 2024, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Palm Beach, 251 N Narcissus Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

"Join us at The Ben for an exciting Trivia Series, presented by Legends Radio! Test your knowledge while enjoying two complimentary drinks (wine, beer, or soft drinks) and delectable small bites. A cash bar will be available for additional drink purchases," reads the calendar posting on The Ben's website.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

