WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Palm Beach County families are getting help putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table through SPECTRA, the nonprofit arm of the Palm Beach County Housing Authority, as community partners work to address food insecurity during the holiday season.

SPECTRA recently helped distribute 300 frozen turkeys and is now preparing Thanksgiving fixings for families in South Bay, according to Naderge Alcime, ROSS coordinator with the Palm Beach County Housing Authority.

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Community partners help bring Thanksgiving dinner to Palm Beach County families

The assistance comes as the Housing Authority says more than 280 additional families are on its waiting list for help.

Filling needs beyond housing

SPECTRA was created to help address needs that extend beyond putting a roof over someone's head.

"SPECTRA is our not-for-profit arm of the Housing Authority," Chief Financial Officer Tad Fuller said. "The Housing Authority, of course, houses individuals and families within our county. SPECTRA's job is to fill in those missing middle pieces."

Fuller said those needs can include food, transportation and other services for residents.

For some families, food insecurity can mean making difficult choices between basic necessities.

"A lot of our families are having issues with having enough food in their homes, and so having to choose between paying a light bill and or paying for childcare or buying food for Thanksgiving is a tough decision," Alcime said.

300 turkeys and more help for South Bay

Alcime said SPECTRA recently completed a giveaway of 300 frozen turkeys and is continuing its Thanksgiving efforts in South Bay.

"We just did a 300 turkey giveaway last week, and now we're going to be going to South Bay to our new South Bay property and handing out, uh, these lovely fixings to go along with another partner of ours that's giving ham and pies," Alcime said.

GL Homes is among the community partners supporting SPECTRA's Thanksgiving efforts.

Sarah Alsofrom, vice president of community relations with GL Homes, said the company provided $5,000 for turkeys along with nonperishable food for Thanksgiving meals.

"We've given $5000 worth of turkeys so that people can have a happy Thanksgiving and all of these great canned items, non-perishable goods, all the trimmings, and we need more help from the community to provide more," Alsofrom said.

More than 280 families are still waiting

The Thanksgiving distributions are helping hundreds of families, but Palm Beach County Housing Authority Executive Director and CEO Carol Jones-Gilbert said the need continues.

"We have, we've served families, but we have an additional 280 families on the waitlist," Jones-Gilbert said. "We serve more than 8000 people in Palm Beach County, so there's always a need, and so we're always looking for partners to collaborate with us."

The need is particularly timely during Thanksgiving week, when the cost of preparing a holiday meal can add another expense for households already balancing food, utilities, childcare and other necessities.

For SPECTRA, the goal extends beyond a single Thanksgiving meal. Jones-Gilbert said community partnerships and in-kind donations can help the Housing Authority address needs outside traditional housing assistance.

"Our ask is we're always looking for partners for in-kind donations to help us to not make sure, to make sure we not just provide housing, but that our families thrive," Jones-Gilbert said.

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