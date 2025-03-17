Palm Beach County nonprofit empowering women in recovery through employment and support

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Her 2nd Chance, a nonprofit social enterprise based in Palm Beach County, is dedicated to providing women recovering from substance use disorders with essential tools to rebuild their lives. The organization focuses on employment and comprehensive support, creating a nurturing environment that empowers women to regain independence and confidence.

Recognizing that every journey to recovery is unique, Her 2nd Chance offers a holistic approach, combining paid employment opportunities with access to counseling, life skills training, and wellness programs. These resources help participants develop critical skills while fostering personal growth and resilience.

As part of its mission, Her 2nd Chance operates an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to purchase unique, handcrafted products made by program participants. Every dollar generated directly supports the employment of more women in recovery, reinforcing the organization's commitment to social enterprise.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.