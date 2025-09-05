Pack pasta, fight hunger: Food bank's 'Pack to Give Back' returns Sept. 16

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — It’s time to roll up your sleeves, grab a scoop, and maybe even ring a bell — because the 2nd Annual Pack to Give Back: Day of 200,000 Meals is almost here.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Palm Beach County Food Bank and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts are teaming up for a pasta-packing marathon that will help feed thousands of our hungry neighbors right here in Palm Beach County.

EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

Gimelstob Ballroom, Kravis Center

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Shifts:



9:00 – 11:30 a.m.



12:00 – 2:30 p.m.



3:00 – 5:00 p.m.



FREE — but registration is required. Click here to register your volunteer spot.

What You’ll Do:

This is not a sit-and-watch kind of day — it’s all hands on deck. Volunteers will:

1. Scoop pasta

2. Weigh portions

3. Seal the bags

4. Label them with love

5. Box them up for delivery to nearly 200 local food pantries, soup kitchens, and schools

Each bag can feed a family of six, and altogether? We’re talking 200,000 meals created in just one day.

Extra Credit

Want to do even more? Bring a jar of peanut butter or nut butter to your shift — it’s one of the most requested pantry items and goes a long way toward feeding families in need.

Why It Matters



1 in 8 Palm Beach County residents — that’s over 192,000 people — don’t have enough to eat.



1 in 6 children here will go to bed hungry tonight.



What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.