Owners of Broken Road Horse Rescue in Palm Beach County have passion for saving animals

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — About three years ago, married couple Denise and Peter Masiello decided they wanted to start a horse rescue.

The papers for their new 501c3 organization were sent out the next day to form Broken Road Horse Rescue in Lake Worth.

Annie, a yearling from Kansas, is one of the current guests of the farm.

"She was feral. She was just born in a pasture, so she never was handled there or had a halter on," Denise Masiello said. "She came to us, and it took four hours to put a halter on this horse. But now she's the sweetest, most loving horse."

The couple, with their volunteer Karla Withers Branch, have rescued and rehabilitated more than 30 horses since the inception of the rescue.

WPTV Denise Masiello speaks about how she and her husband started the horse rescue.

"It's so rewarding. I love being with animals. I love animals. If I were an animal, I would like to be Denise and Peter's animal," Withers Branch said. "But just watching the transformation when we get them to where they are now. Finding them a family, finding them a good home and if they can't, they stay with us, and we get to enjoy them and love on them and give them a good rest."

The stables and farm are located on Heritage Farms Road, west of State Road 7, and they have more than horses. There are peacocks, sheep, a miniature cow, chickens and a cat that runs off mice.

The married couple gets up early to do their chores on the farm and then both of them head to their full-time jobs. Peter Masiello admitted they are so busy there's no time to watch television except maybe squeeze in a "Yellowstone" episode.

Their horse rescue work has a hefty price.

"It is extremely expensive. We rely on donations. We are a 501c3, so we're not for profit," Denise Masiello said. "So, we rely on donations, and we use our own money."

As Denise looked around the farm surrounded by her horses, WPTV asked why she does all of this.

"Look at this," she said. "This is like a piece of heaven. Who wouldn't?"

