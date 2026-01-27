Only once a year: See a live prescribed fire at Palm Beach County’s Natural Areas Festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management (ERM) is inviting the public to experience one of the most unique outdoor events of the year — the 2026 Natural Areas Festival — on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Winding Waters Natural Area, 6161 Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

While the festival offers guided hikes, kayak tours, wildlife presentations and family-friendly fun, its main attraction is something visitors can only witness once a year in Palm Beach County: a live prescribed fire demonstration.

Crews from ERM will carefully set and control the burn, a vital technique used to maintain healthy habitats, reduce the spread of invasive plants and lower the risk of dangerous wildfires.

The demonstration allows visitors to safely watch fire science in action — and learn why “good fire” is essential for species like the gopher tortoise, native wildflowers, and wading birds.

The Natural Areas Festival is free and showcases the county’s 31,000-acre Natural Areas system, home to hundreds of plant and animal species.

The event will also include:

Hands-on exhibits and educational activities

Guided hikes and water tour

A 5K Fun Run

Birdwatching and photography spots

Kids' zone and sunset viewing opportunities

Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, bring cameras, and register online for updates and reminders at pbcnaturalareas.com/festival.

Event Quick Facts

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Location: Winding Waters Natural Area, West Palm Beach

Cost: Free

Info: pbcnaturalareas.com/festival

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

