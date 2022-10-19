Not-so-scary trick-or-treating returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds Friday

Halloween is fast approaching, but not everyone likes to be scared.

For the 22nd year, Spookyville is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds.

"We like to stick to the tried and true. You know, we take great pride in bringing to the community a safe, fun place to trick or treat something that they're used to seeing here at spooky Ville," said Lorie Stinson who is the events director for the South Florida Fair.

The event is billed as a safe place to trick-or-treat and is for kids 10 and younger. Spookyville features a kiddie train, rides, contests, games, and live music.

The not so scary fun runs Fridays to Sundays in Yesteryear Village. Spookyville will be closed next Friday because of the sold out Stevie Nicks concert, and open on Halloween.

Tickets are $10 and kids 2 and younger are free. You can purchase tickets here.