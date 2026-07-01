North Palm Beach celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks, pool party and America 250 events

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — North Palm Beach residents and visitors will celebrate Independence Day with a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and fireworks at North Palm Beach Country Club and The Clubhouse on July 4.

Organizers say this year’s event also recognizes America’s 250th anniversary, bringing an added sense of celebration to the annual holiday tradition in Palm Beach County.

The free community event includes a pool party, lawn games, live music, a barbecue buffet and a fireworks finale scheduled for 9 p.m.

The festivities begin with a community pool party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the country club pool area.

Guests can enjoy:



A water slide

DJ entertainment

Games and activities

Food and beverages

A poolside satellite bar

Event organizers say the pool deck and lawn areas will provide a festive backdrop throughout the day.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., families can take part in activities including:



Cornhole

Connect 4

Giant Jenga

Face painting

Lawn games

Live music from Solstice Reign is expected to begin around 6 p.m.

Ashley Shipman, director of parks and recreation, said the golf course will offer one of the best locations to watch the fireworks display.

Fourth of July barbecue buffet offered at The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse will also host a Fourth of July barbecue buffet from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $14 per person.

According to Peter Ayoub, general manager of The Clubhouse, the menu will feature traditional holiday favorites including:



Hot dogs

Cheeseburgers

Grilled chicken sandwiches

Watermelon

Corn on the cob

Baked beans

Coleslaw

House-made chips

Salad

Cookies

Ayoub said the affordable buffet was designed to create an easy dining option for families attending the celebration.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., closing out a daylong celebration in North Palm Beach.

Organizers say parking and transportation information will be available on-site, and attendees are encouraged to plan ahead due to expected crowds.

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