Celebrate America's 250th Birthday: Celebrations and Fireworks in Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast

America turns 250 years old on Saturday, and communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are pulling out all the stops to mark the milestone.

From sunrise 5Ks and golf cart parades to drone shows, time capsule openings and spectacular fireworks displays, there is something for everyone this Independence Day.

Below is a guide to celebrations happening near you!

PALM BEACH COUNTY

BOCA RATON

Fabulous Fourth 2026

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location: Multiple locations throughout Boca Raton (Details below)

Time & Schedule:



7:15 a.m. – Firecracker 5K | Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road | $40 registration (no on-site registration on July 4; pre-registration required)

– Firecracker 5K | Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road | $40 registration (no on-site registration on July 4; pre-registration required) 8 a.m. – Liberty Cup Pickleball & Tennis Tournament | Pickleball at Patch Reef Park; Tennis at The Racquet Center | $35–$50 pickleball; $35–$43.75 tennis

– Liberty Cup Pickleball & Tennis Tournament | Pickleball at Patch Reef Park; Tennis at The Racquet Center | $35–$50 pickleball; $35–$43.75 tennis 1–4 p.m. – Fabulous Fourth Block Party | Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail | FREE | Kids' crafts, yard games, DJ and food trucks

– Fabulous Fourth Block Party | Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail | FREE | Kids' crafts, yard games, DJ and food trucks 6:30–9:30 p.m. – Fabulous Finale | Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd. | FREE | Live music at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; 20-minute fireworks display at 9:10 p.m.

Details: Boca Raton's 68-year-old Independence Day tradition returns with a full day of events celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The evening Fabulous Finale features waterfront live music and a 20-minute fireworks spectacular. Food trucks and vendors on-site. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. No pets, coolers, sparklers, drones, alcohol, or glass bottles permitted. Free filtered water available on-site.

Parking: Free parking for the Fabulous Finale at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC); enter from Yamato Rd. or Spanish River Blvd. Ride-share drop-off at 4530 Technology Way. Free trolley service runs from 6:30 p.m. through end of event (strollers must be fully collapsed to board). Heavy traffic expected near Countess de Hoernle Park and Spanish River Blvd. from 5–11 p.m. Note: A1A will be closed at the Deerfield/Boca border from 7 p.m. until Deerfield Beach fireworks conclude.



DELRAY BEACH

Delray Beach 4th of July Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Additional daytime activities begin at 8 a.m.)

Location: East Atlantic Avenue and A1A, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Parking: The public is urged to park west of the Intracoastal Bridge. Parking lots are available throughout the city. Visit the City of Delray Beach Parking page for the closest location. Free rides are also available through the FreeBee app anywhere in the downtown area. Tri-Rail runs a holiday schedule — call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) for more info.

Event Info: The City of Delray Beach's annual Fourth of July Celebration has been a family-friendly tradition for over 50 years, drawing more than 20,000 people. Highlights include:



5 p.m. | 1976 Bicentennial Time Capsule Opening, Main Stage at A1A

6 p.m. | 60-foot Flag Raising with National Anthem, Atlantic Ave. and Seabreeze Ave.

6:30 p.m. | Live music and entertainment — Main Stage and E. Road Stage

6:30–9 p.m. | Non-stop music by Digital Vibez, E. Road Stage

9 p.m. | Fireworks

All day: Food trucks, vendors, arts & crafts, face painting, glitter tattoos, carnival games, photo booth, toddler soft play, and more

8 a.m.–noon | 4's on the 4th Volleyball Tournament, south end of municipal beach

8 a.m.–noon | Sand sculpting contest, sponsored by Delray Beach Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs

9 a.m.–1 p.m. | Snorkeling and scuba dive tours of the S.S. Inchulva "Delray Wreck"

More Info: (561) 243-7250, option 3

GREENACRES

Independence Day Celebration "Ignite the Night" – Greenacres

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, Greenacres

Event Info: The City of Greenacres hosts its annual patriotic, family-friendly Independence Day Celebration featuring:



Live music entertainment

Arts & crafts

Food and craft vendors

Stilt walker

Contests, games, and prizes

Fireworks display

Free admission. Cash and credit cards accepted; small bills preferred. No ATM on site. Event is rain or shine. No refunds.

No personal fireworks or sparklers allowed.



LAKE WORTH

Lake Worth Beach Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach

Schedule:



Noon – Great American Raft Race (hosted by the Neighborhood Association Presidents' Council)

– Great American Raft Race (hosted by the Neighborhood Association Presidents' Council) 5:30 p.m. – Hot dog eating contest (6 contestants; details on how to apply coming soon via city social media)

– Hot dog eating contest (6 contestants; details on how to apply coming soon via city social media) 7 p.m. – Concert: Sekond Nature

– Concert: Sekond Nature 7:45 p.m. – Skydiving performance by the All Veteran Group, including a tandem jump by Vice Mayor Mimi May, carrying a special American flag commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary

– Skydiving performance by the All Veteran Group, including a tandem jump by Vice Mayor Mimi May, carrying a special American flag commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary 8:30 & 9:30 p.m. – Concerts: Elton and the Jets (Elton John tribute band)

– Concerts: Elton and the Jets (Elton John tribute band) 8:45 p.m. – Drone light show (300 drones, 15 minutes; best viewed from Bryant Park facing southwest)

– Drone light show (300 drones, 15 minutes; best viewed from Bryant Park facing southwest) 9 p.m. – Fireworks display (6 minutes, 11,700+ shots)

Parking/Access Notes:



Ride-share drop-off: Fourth Avenue South and South Lakeside Drive at South Bryant Park

Lake Worth Beach Bridge closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 8–10 p.m.

The city is celebrating America's 250th birthday with its first-ever drone show, live music and a skydiving performance. The event is free and expected to draw 10,000 people.



PALM SPRINGS

The Semiquincentennial Celebration of American Independence – Palm Springs

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Fireworks at 9 p.m.)

Location: Village Hall Complex, 226 Cypress Lane, Palm Springs

Parking: Not specified — visit vpsfl.org for details.

Event Info: The Village of Palm Springs celebrates America's 250th anniversary with an evening of live music, community, and its largest fireworks display yet. Entertainment schedule:



5:30–6:30 p.m. | DJ

6:30–7:30 p.m. | The Experience Band

7:30–8 p.m. | DJ

8–9 p.m. | The Experience Band

9 p.m. | Grand Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Phantom Fireworks

Guests are also invited to visit the Village Council's Front Porch Tent to meet and greet council members and enjoy the festivities.

Free community event.



RIVIERA BEACH

Fourth of July Celebration – Riviera Beach

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Riviera Beach Marina/Bicentennial Park

Event Info: Free family event featuring live R&B performances by Leela James and Joe (with live bands), the Derek Mack Band, and DJ T-MOE. Additional activities include:



Kids Fun Zone & Face Painting

Line Dancing and Chicago Step Dancing with the South FL Steppin' Kings & Queens

Local Vendors

Fireworks Finale

Alcohol free event

More Info: Special Events: 561-845-3412

ROYAL PALM BEACH

Royal Palm Beach Independence Day Celebration – America's 250th Birthday

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 6:30 a.m. – 9:20 p.m. (Main event begins at 3 p.m.; fireworks 9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m.)

Location: Royal Palm Beach Commons Park, Royal Palm Beach

Event Info: The Village of Royal Palm Beach hosts a free, family-friendly Independence Day Celebration commemorating America's 250th anniversary. Schedule highlights include:



6:30 a.m. | Fishing Derby

8 a.m. | Mayor's Golf Tournament

9 a.m. | Volleyball Tournament

3 p.m. | Fun Zone opens — carnival rides, inflatable attractions, vendors, and family activities

Live entertainment: Yacht Rock Band, Dueling Pianos, and Wonderama

Mayor and Council Welcome

Multi-branch military tribute

Performances of "God Bless America" and the National Anthem by Kiannely

9–9:20 p.m. | Fireworks display

Additional activities include a rock wall, bounce houses, arts and crafts and food and merchandise vendors.

Free admission. Lawn chairs welcome.

WELLINGTON

Fourth of July Celebration – Wellington

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.)

Location: Village Park

Event Info: Wellington joins America's Block Party — the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history — with free admission and a full evening of family-friendly fun. Highlights include:



Inflatables and obstacle courses

Interactive games, bingo, and face painting

Petting zoo and rock climbing wall

HADO augmented reality sport

Starpoint Dancesport showcase

Food vendors

Live entertainment: Only in America: Brooks & Dunn Tribute, followed by Tribute to the Troops: A Heartfelt Musical Celebration honoring America's military members and veterans

9:15 p.m. | Fireworks finale



WESTLAKE

FourthFest 2026

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location: Future Seminole Improvement District Park, south of Seminole Ridge High School, Westlake

Time: 5–9 p.m.

Details: Westlake's signature Independence Day celebration marks two milestones at once — America's 250th birthday and the city's own 10th anniversary. This year's event moves to a new, larger venue for the first time in the event's 10-year history, offering improved accessibility, easier traffic flow, and expanded parking for cars and golf carts. The evening opens with a ceremony at 5:30 p.m., followed by live entertainment including DJ Saber, 180X Summer, Dancing Queen, and a special surprise performance. The night wraps up with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The new location is within easy walking distance for many Westlake residents.

Parking: Expanded parking available on-site for cars and golf carts.

WEST PALM BEACH

Fourth on Flagler

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 5–10 p.m.

Location: Flagler Drive, from Banyan Boulevard to Fern Street

A free waterfront Independence Day celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event features multiple stages with live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food and beverage vendors. New this year: a high-energy laser show synchronized with an 18-minute fireworks display over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Admission: Free



INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

VERO BEACH

USA All Day — Vero Beach Semiquincentennial Independence Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location: Downtown Vero Beach and Riverside Park

Events:



10 a.m. - Parade – begins on 14 th Avenue

Avenue 10 a.m. - noon: Antique Car Display, Old Vero Beach Train Station

4–9 p.m. – Riverside Park Main Event, Food Trucks, Bounce houses,

4:30–5:30 p.m. – Veterans Ceremony

6 p.m. – Live Music: Riptide

9 p.m. – Fireworks

Details: Vero Beach celebrates America's 250th anniversary with a full day of events. The Indian River AACA Club will showcase classic and vintage cars and trucks dating from the 1920s through the 1970s at the Old Vero Beach Train Station. The Riverside Park Main Event features vendors, food trucks, children's bounce houses, a Veterans Ceremony, live music, and contests including pie eating, hot dog, and hula hoop competitions. A Happy 250 America Birthday Cake provided by Sam's Club and an art display will be on view at the Community Center starting at noon.

MARTIN COUNTY

STUART

Annual July 4th Celebrations — America's 250th Anniversary - Stuart

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location: Downtown Stuart, Flagler Park, 201 Southwest Flagler Ave.

Schedule:



10 a.m. – 4th Annual Golf Cart Parade

10 a.m.–1 p.m. – Stuart Heritage Museum open for tours

4:30–8:30 p.m. – Kids' activities

5–10:15 p.m. – Live music

6 p.m. – Movie in the Park ( National Treasure )

) 9 p.m. – Fireworks

Parade Details: Join the City of Stuart for its annual Independence Day celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The 4th Annual Golf Cart Parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. Golf cart staging is at the 10th Street Community Center, 724 SE 10th Street.

Food trucks will be set up at two locations:



Riverwalk Stage: Kelly's Kones, Donut NV, Noo, Asere Que Ricoll, Nyia and the 3 Bund Yard Pimps Famous Wings

Kelly's Kones, Donut NV, Noo, Asere Que Ricoll, Nyia and the 3 Bund Yard Pimps Famous Wings Flagler Park: Mister Softee, Kats Kustom Salads and More, Doc's Gourmet Popcorn, and more to be announced

All events are rain or shine.



OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

OKEECHOBEE

4th of July Fireworks – America's 250th Birthday Celebration – Okeechobee

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Gates open at noon; fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.

Location: 4601 Hwy 710, Okeechobee

Event Info: Presented by Okeechobee Fireworks, Inc., this full-day celebration marks America's 250th birthday with small-town charm and big-time festivities. Highlights include:



Classic car show

BBQ competition

Cornhole tournament

Kids fun zone

Live music all day

Local food vendors

Fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m.

Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

PORT ST. LUCIE

Freedomfest 5K Walk/RunPort St. Lucie

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Race begins at 7 a.m. (Registration opens at 5:45 a.m.)

Location: MIDFLORIDA Event Center front plaza, 9221 SE Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

Parking: Free on-site parking until 6:45 a.m. After 6:45 a.m., participants park at Publix Plaza.

About the Event: Port St. Lucie's first-ever Freedomfest 5K Walk/Run kicks off Independence Day with a morning race followed by post-race festivities and an awards ceremony at 8 a.m. Wear red, white, and blue. Awards go to the top three overall male and female finishers, plus age-group winners. Registration fees range from $35 to $60 depending on when you sign up. Bibs and T-shirts available for pickup Friday, July 3, from 3:30–6 p.m. at Fleet Feet, 11586 SW Village Parkway, or on-site race day.

More Info: CityofPSL.com/events

FORT PIERCE

Stars Over St. Lucie – Downtown Fort Pierce

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fireworks at 9 p.m.)

Location: Downtown Fort Pierce

Event Info: The City of Fort Pierce and Main Street Fort Pierce host Stars Over St. Lucie, celebrating two historic milestones — Fort Pierce's 125th Birthday and America's 250th Birthday. The day includes:



Downtown Jazz Market & Farmers Market | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Boat Parade & Blessing of the Fleet | 11 a.m.

Live entertainment, interactive living history performances, community art project, selfie station, 360-degree video booth, and 125th Anniversary Time Capsule Experience | Beginning at 4 p.m.

Fireworks Spectacular | 9 p.m.

More info: Contact: Kaitlyn Ballard, Marketing and Communications Manager 📞 772.742.9835 ✉️ kballard@cityoffortpierce.com