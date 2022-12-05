Nonprofit group pushes forward despite fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV told you on Friday how a bus caught fire that Digital Vibez uses to empower youth in diverse and underserved communities.

Last week, a bus fire presented a setback to Digital Vibez's annual toy drive.

"Our bus which transports all these toys and it does other things for our community. It's a mobile classroom, we teach dance, all of that. It caught fire last week," said Rosie Park, the Program Director for Digital Vibes, Inc.

The group said the setback isn't going to damper their Christmas spirit.

"We're looking to serve between 3,500 to 4,000 underserved children in Palm Beach County. So with that, we cannot let this bus set us back. We have to make sure that we are spreading the holiday magic to all of these kids that definitely needed this year," said Park.

Digital Vibes is working with its insurance company to see where they stand with getting the bus back up and running.

In the meantime, they are asking for the communities help.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Monetary donations to help with bus repairs Go Fund Me.

Donation of the use of a bus that could fit presents and up to 15 staff; normally a 40-foot bus.

Purchase gifts from the Jingle Jamz Amazon Wish List and have them shipped directly to the nonprofit by clicking here.

Drop off new unwrapped toys at either of the following locations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 9:

526 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach 33407

2635 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach 33409

526 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach 33407 2635 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach 33409 Jingle Jamz Wrapping Party for volunteers on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a fun and meaningful volunteer experience with festive music, hot cocoa bar and holiday cheer. Sign up here.

More information please can contact Deb Feinsinger at Deb@digitalvibez.com or click here.