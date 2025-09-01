Night for the Natural Areas returns with Loxahatchee Lager’s 10th Anniversary

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Beer lovers and nature enthusiasts alike are invited to toast to the wild side of Palm Beach County at the 10th annual Night for the Natural Areas.

The celebration happens Saturday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Tequesta Brewing Company — where the much-anticipated 2025 edition of Loxahatchee Lager will be tapped and poured for a cause.

A $30 ticket at the door (cash or Venmo) gets you a pint of the specialty brew, a raffle ticket, and delicious food from Little Moir’s Catering. Guests can also try their luck at winning one of more than $5,000 worth of fine art from 10 local artists — each piece capturing the beauty of Palm Beach County’s wild landscapes.

All proceeds benefit Palm Beach County Natural Areas outreach programs, including:



Adventure Awaits guided hikes and paddles

Running Wild trail events

Growing Up Wild programs for kids

The Natural Areas Festival every February

Since it began, Night for the Natural Areas has raised more than $40,000 to connect residents and visitors with the more than 30,000 acres of natural lands managed by Palm Beach County’s Environmental Resources Management team.

“With more than 1,000 new residents moving to Florida every day, it’s important to connect people to the wild spaces that make our home so unique,” said Tequesta Brewing Company founder Fran Andrewlevich. *“Loxahatchee Lager is brewed to benefit — and we’re proud that it’s helping keep the Palm Beaches wild.”

About Loxahatchee Lager

This year’s Loxahatchee Lager is a golden smooth lager (ABV 4.3%, IBU 28) brewed with Loxahatchee wildflower honey from Palm Beach Creamed Honey, hibiscus, lavender, lemongrass, and orange peel. But it’s not just tasty — it’s also doing good.

Night for the Natural Areas

Tequesta Brewing Company, 287 U.S. Route 1, Tequesta

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2–7 p.m.

$30 (includes beer, raffle ticket, and food)

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.