Night for the Natural Areas: Celebrate Loxahatchee Lager beer release this Saturday

Celebrate the 9th annual Night for the Natural Areas at Twisted Trunk Brewery this Saturday.

The event raises funds to help support the education and conservation programs of Palm Beach County's natural areas. This morning, T.A. Walker was in the swamp at the Pine Glades Natural Area in Jupiter Farms getting a closer look at the beauty that surrounds us.

Connecting people to Palm Beach County's 31,000 acres of natural spaces is the goal of this Saturday's event: Night for the Natural Areas.

Twisted Trunk Brewing will host the event on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. It will be the first time people can taste their limited-time offering of Loxahatchee Lager, a European pilsner.

There will be a raffle for art featuring 10 local artists. Each depiction has an element of something found in nature in Palm Beach County.

The goal is fundraising to benefit outreach efforts to connect the community's wild spaces through education, adventure, exploration, and conservation.

For a $30 donation, participants will get:



One free beer

Food from Little Moir's new Hibiscus StrEATery

Raffle ticket for stunning nature/photography/artwork

Plus the release of Loxahatchee Lager, a European pilsner!

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.