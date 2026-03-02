NFL legends tee off at James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Walk the fairways With NFL legends and golf greats at the 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton.

Fans will get unprecedented access to sports legends this week at The Old Course at Broken Sound during the 2026 James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, March 2-8.

The one-of-a-kind tournament pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with Pro Football Hall of Famers. Spectators can walk the fairways alongside legends, grab a spot in fan-favorite viewing areas, and enjoy food and drinks throughout the course.

Tournament organizers stress this is an event built for the fans — where being inside the ropes is part of the ticket. “It’s the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side,” said Executive Director Ken Kennerly. “The energy, access, and community feel make it unforgettable.”

How to Attend

The Gridiron Grounds Pass gives fans access to all public areas of the tournament:

Weekly pass (Thursday–Sunday): $84.99

Single-day pass: $35.99 (Thursday special: $18.99)

All kids 15 and under receive complimentary grounds admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

This year’s NFL lineup reads like a sports fantasy dream. Hall of Famers competing in the official rounds include:

Drew Brees, Emmitt Smith, Ed Reed, Lawrence Taylor, Calvin Johnson, Brian Urlacher, Demarcus Ware, Mike Haynes, Richard Dent, and more.

Dozens of other Hall of Fame greats will play in Wednesday and Thursday Pro-Ams, giving fans plenty of opportunities to interact.

Schedule Highlights

Thursday, March 5: Gates open at 8 a.m., Bigger Than Sports Community Wellness Festival at 5:30 p.m.



Friday & Saturday, March 6-7: Official rounds with Hall of Famers and PGA TOUR Champions pros. Peacock & WPTV’s NBC Sports broadcast from 2:45–5:45 p.m.



Sunday, March 8: Final round featuring PGA TOUR Champions pros only, with a post-event “Toast to the Champion” celebration.

Community Impact

The Invitational supports charities including Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanity® of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee® – Florida Gold Coast. In 2025, the event raised $630,000 for local causes.

Location: The Old Course at Broken Sound, 1401 Northwest 51st Street, Boca Raton, FL

Tickets & Info: JamesHardieInvitational.com

