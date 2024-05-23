New thrift store in Stuart connecting community through donating, volunteering

What you need to know



New thrift store to buy unique items at low prices while supporting an animal charity.



If you need to downsize, they accept gently used clothes, furniture, appliances, jewelry, books and more.



They have five full-time employees but are looking for volunteers to help run their second store.

There is a new thrift store in Stuart that opened on Saturday with big fanfare. Managers said they were overwhelmed by the community's support. It's the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Thrift Store located in the Wedgewood Commons plaza off US-1 and Indian Street (the strip mall with that big new Michaels, Publix, and Bealls).

The 8,000-square-foot store is filled with unique items and adoptable cats.

They accept donations in the back of the store and will come to pick up large furniture located in Martin County (If you are looking to downsize like me, this is a great option).

Proceeds from their two thrift stores go to the Humane Society to help fund their animal shelter efforts.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? E-mail me, tawalker@wptv.com.