New Orleans is setting for this year's Shakespeare By The Sea

JUPITER, Fla. — For the 33rd year in a row, audiences can experience Shakespeare By The Sea at Jupiter's Carlin Park.

This year's production of "Measure For Measure," which is originally set in Venice by Shakespeare, is set in New Orleans at Mardi Gras because of the city's similar traits of the sacred juxtaposed against the secular.

The family-friendly event is inviting the public to bring chairs, blankets, and booze. The Jupiter location will have Mr. Shrimps Cajun Kitchen Food Truck, while in Royal Palm Beach, the park sells concessions.

A $5 donation per person is requested, but not required. Pets on leashes are welcome.

Schedule of Events

July 6 - 9 - Carlin Park - (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

July 13 - 16 - Carlin Park - (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

July 20 - 23 - Commons Park - (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.