New 'My Fair Lady' immersive costume experience at Wick Theatre in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With careful planning, advanced technology and a touch of Broadway flare, the Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton has been reimagined.

A 360-degree projection screens tell the story of the costumes from "My Fair Lady" in the Ascot Experience exhibit. From Audrey Hepburn to Julie Andrews, learn about the actresses from the silver screen to Broadway who played Eliza.

Learn about the black and white costumes worn in the Ascot race scene. Or see Julie Andrews' ball gown said to be worth around a million dollars.

You can make a reservation to see the exhibit for $45 or include a luncheon for $85.

The Ascot Experience will run at the Museum Club through the summer of 2023 and then transition to a new presentation.