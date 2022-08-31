New indoor pickleball courts arrive in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — If you've been driving passed Downtown at the Gardens over the last few years, you've seen a giant new gym under construction.

That project is now finished.

Life Time Athletic Country Club opened a few weeks ago and among the various activities are three indoor pickleball courts.

"Looking at the numbers, about five years ago only 30,000 people were registered players [in the U.S.]. Today, there are five million," Mac McMahon, who is the center's Pickleball Coordinator, said.

The gym has many other activities like cycling, barre and yoga.

"We have everything from the cafe downstairs to the spa. When you come to the second level, there are six studios," Jason Greenwald, who is the studio leader at Life Time Athletic Country Club. "Then you come to the third level, you have almost 30 to 40,000 square feet of workout space, and then you go to the rooftop and you have our beautiful beach club."

The center also features a Kid's Academy with tumbling rooms, a basketball court and more.

There are personal trainers that use technology to keep clients on track.

"We offer a 24/7 experience to our members through our lifetime app where we can create an overall programming for our members," Natalia Le Pivert, who is the personal trainer leader at Life Time Athletic Country Club, said.