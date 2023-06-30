New Indian River Lagoon pontoon boat tour uses state-of-the-art technology

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch recently launched a science-centric public pontoon boat tour program.

The tours allow passengers to explore the Indian River Lagoon as marine scientists, as they collect water quality and marine life data on a floating laboratory. One of the experiments is collecting plankton.

"Plankton are these little microscopic animals that float around in the water column," said Gabby Barbarite, Ph.D., director of outreach & engagement at FAU Harbor Branch. "So, using this net, we can collect them and we capture them in this little bottle here, and we bring him on board for everyone to see."

WATCH: Floating lab with state-of-the-art tech teaches public about Indian River Lagoon

Floating lab with state-of-the-art tech teaches public about Indian River Lagoon

"[Plankton are] the largest group of species in the water," said Laura Norton, outreach coordinator at FAU Harbor Branch. "Even though you can't see them [with the naked eye], they're everywhere and they're very prolific."

Activities include interpreting real-time water quality data from the Indian River Lagoon Observatory Network, and surveying underwater habitats with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) named Minnie, named after the famous fictional mouse.

"[We operate the ROV] by using a remote control that kind of looks like a video game controller, and tether allows her to go down to about 600 feet below the surface," said Samantha McGuire, outreach specialist and tour guide at FAU Harbor Branch. "But here in the lagoon, it's a very shallow water environment."

"This experience is available to anyone who's interested in coming out on Fridays and Saturdays for public boat tours. We encourage you to hop aboard our Discovery," McGuire said.

In addition to our public tours, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County has started going out on excursions.

"We want to inspire future scientists and also ocean stewards. And so this summer, we've been taking out trips for Boys and Girls Club throughout St. Lucie County," Gabby said. "Over the next three years, we're going to aim to take out over 3,000 students from around South Florida."

For more information and to make reservations, click here.