New historical exhibit in Delray Beach explores Florida in 50s and 60s

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — You can step into the vibrant past at the Delray Historical Society's new exhibition.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on a kaleidoscope of 50s and 60s history through an American lens focused on Florida and Delray Beach.

The exhibit called “Land of Sunshine & Dreams" delves into the unfolding tales of culture, activism, and innovation.

There are artifacts dealing with land development, tourism, agriculture, sports, fashion, and music.

"When we have school tours and visits here. It's fascinating and fun to watch kids light up when they learn something new about the state that they live in, and we create our exhibits for all ages," said Winnie Edwards, the executive director of the Delray Beach Historical Society.

The exhibit will open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The Delray Beach Historical Society is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.