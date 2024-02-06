New 'glamping' site comes to Jonathon Dickinson State Park

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The words camping and glamorous are not typically used together. But when they are put together they become "glamping."

And now at Jonathon Dickinson State Park in Martin County, you can go glamping at seven campsites.

Timberline Glamping has safari tents built on wooden decks, AC/heater, mini-fridge, coffee makers, and bunk beds for the kids and bigger beds for adults.

In November, the business was opened by a former couple who ditched their corporate jobs and swapped power lunches for powered tents. They said they are working harder but not working through all the stereotypical corporate red tape.

They said they've gotten a lot of word-of-mouth advertising by the "mommy groups" on Facebook.

"I think a lot of people have kids who are begging to go camping, but it's intimidating, so you know, people don't have a tent, the don't have a sleeping bag, they don't even know where to start. So, we take all the stress out of it," said Amanda Kyle of Timberline Glamping.