ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation.

Two new dog parks have opened at the site: one for large dogs and another for small pups. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.

If you haven't had your dog at a park in a while, you may want to watch this video for tips with Tibor Feigel, the owner of Zen-K9, LLC, who has 15 years of doggie experience.

New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

Another addition to the park is a new kayak launch, expanded sidewalks and a new parking lot. The only task left is to put up the sun coverings at the playground. The project started in October and is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

WATCH: The World of Royal Palm Beach's canal system