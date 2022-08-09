Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

Kayak launch, other upgrades added to renovation of Todd Robiner Park
Tibor Feigel, owner of Zen-K9, LLC, has 15 years of experience as a dog behavior specialist.
dog_park.png
Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:54:56-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation.

Two new dog parks have opened at the site: one for large dogs and another for small pups. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.

If you haven't had your dog at a park in a while, you may want to watch this video for tips with Tibor Feigel, the owner of Zen-K9, LLC, who has 15 years of doggie experience.

New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

Another addition to the park is a new kayak launch, expanded sidewalks and a new parking lot. The only task left is to put up the sun coverings at the playground. The project started in October and is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

WATCH: The World of Royal Palm Beach's canal system

New Kayak launch opens in Royal Palm Beach

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms