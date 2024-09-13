New 'Disney On Ice' show skates into Sunrise this weekend

SUNRISE, Fla. — Cool off with some Disney magic!

T.A. Walker is shining a light on "Disney On Ice." Learn how you and your family can unwind at this frosty adventure at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

It's hot. With a triple-digit heat index expected Friday, let's not sugarcoat it. This makes it an excellent idea to glide to the home of the Stanley Cup champions in Sunrise and catch Disney's newest show called "Let's Dance."

The arena, now called the Amerant Bank Arena, has several shows this weekend featuring a DJ and sing-along music from five Disney movies including Frozen 2, Wish, The Little Mermaid, Moana, and The Lion King.

Plus, it's hosted by Disney's classic characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck.

The crowd is encouraged to sing along to the classic tunes. If you don't know the words, there is an LED crown display above the ice that displays the lyrics.

Show Times:



Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fee. For more information, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.