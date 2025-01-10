New comedy 'From Brooklyn to Boca' brings laughter and heart to Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The world premiere of "From Brooklyn to Boca," a laugh-out-loud comedy about family, love and new beginnings, takes the stage at The Studio at Mizner Park through Jan. 19.

Written by local playwrights, Sharon Pfeiffer and Deni B. Sher, the two-act play follows the Rifiuto family as they transition from their mob-tied Brooklyn roots to life in Boca Raton under the United States Federal Witness Protection Program. What follows is a fish-out-of-water comedy filled with quirky characters, hilarious culture clashes and a surprising twist.

Described as "The Sopranos" meets "The Goldbergs," the play features a cast of 16 comedic talents from South Florida and beyond. Miami actor Alex Alonso stars as Frank, alongside Boca Raton's Pfeiffer as Regina and 12-year-old stage veteran Kalel Carrera from Davie as their son Carmine.

"This is a comedy unlike anything else we've seen," said Sher. "It's heartfelt, hilarious, and told from a unique point of view."

Performances run Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Jan. 15 and weekends at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, with a VIP opening night champagne reception on Jan. 10 for $100.

For more information or tickets, visit tickets.thestudioatmiznerpark.com.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.