Radio broadcaster returns home to co-host afternoons on 97.9 WRMF

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meghan Lane on Monday joined afternoons (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.) with co-host Jeff Miles on 97.9 WRMF-FM.

“Meghan checks all the boxes! Smart, funny and irreverent. I can’t wait for her to get started,” said Randi West, who serves as WRMF’s brand content director.

The former Gracie Award winner is a 10-year radio veteran who is elated to be home.

“I’m incredibly excited to return to my hometown of West Palm Beach,” said Lane.



“Bringing Meghan, a seasoned veteran with proven results home to Palm Beach County is a great opportunity to provide the market with fresh, relevant and topical content for their drive home. She and Jeff are going to be great together,” said Elizabeth Hamma, senior vice president of Hubbard West Palm Beach.

“This is exactly where I want to be and I can't wait to get started with Jeff,” said Lane.

WRMF is the home of the KVJ show and is a radio partner of WPTV NewsChannel 5.