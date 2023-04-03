Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Radio broadcaster returns home to co-host afternoons on 97.9 WRMF

Meghan Lane joins co-host Jeff Miles from 2-6 p.m.
Meghan Lane - WRMF.png
97.9 WRMF
Meghan Lane joins 97.9 WRMF-FM.
Meghan Lane - WRMF.png
Posted at 6:33 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 18:51:40-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meghan Lane on Monday joined afternoons (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.) with co-host Jeff Miles on 97.9 WRMF-FM.

“Meghan checks all the boxes! Smart, funny and irreverent. I can’t wait for her to get started,” said Randi West, who serves as WRMF’s brand content director.

The former Gracie Award winner is a 10-year radio veteran who is elated to be home.

“I’m incredibly excited to return to my hometown of West Palm Beach,” said Lane.

“Bringing Meghan, a seasoned veteran with proven results home to Palm Beach County is a great opportunity to provide the market with fresh, relevant and topical content for their drive home. She and Jeff are going to be great together,” said Elizabeth Hamma, senior vice president of Hubbard West Palm Beach.

“This is exactly where I want to be and I can't wait to get started with Jeff,” said Lane.

WRMF is the home of the KVJ show and is a radio partner of WPTV NewsChannel 5.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7