Never Forget: Events across South Florida honoring 9/11

There are several memorials in South Florida that feature pieces of the original World Trade Center.
In the Village of Wellington, there is the Patriot Memorial. The steel, also from the South Tower. It's a bit more crumpled as it was seven floors below the impact zone of United, flight 175. This memorial has a fountain with an Eternal Flame.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 08, 2022
Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In an effort to "never forget," several events will be held through South Florida and the Treasure Coast to commemorate the solemn anniversary.

Palm Beach County

St. Lucie County

  • Remembrance ceremony at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
  • 9/11 Stair Climb at IRSC Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex in Fort Pierce on Sunday at 8 a.m.
  • Family Ruck March at Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Indian River County

  • Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk at Riverside Park in Vero Beach on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

