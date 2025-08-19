Neon Nights fundraiser and expansion to celebrate 10 Years of Els for Autism

JUPITER, Fla. — As Els for Autism commemorates their 10 year anniversary, the organization invites the community to join in the celebration at Neon Nights.

The fundraising event is set for Saturday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will take place on the golf course at The Els Center of Excellence, which has been a beacon of support for individuals with autism for the past decade.

Neon Nights promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment, featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, as well as glow-in-the-dark golf competitions with enticing prizes. Guests can also dance the night away to their favorite ‘80s hits played by a professional DJ, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The funds raised during this celebration will assist in the development of a Specialized Autism Friendly Recreation Complex, which is set to break ground shortly after the event on Aug 28. This complex will be the first of its kind in the United States, designed according to the ASPECTSS® framework—a research-backed architectural model focused on creating supportive environments for individuals with autism.

The new Recreation Complex will include vital amenities such as the Stanley Black & Decker Gymnasium, an Aquatic Center, and a Splash Pad. This initiative aims to address critical safety concerns, as drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism—a staggering reality that's particularly pronounced in Florida, which reports the highest incidence of drowning fatalities among this population.

Tickets for Neon Nights can be purchased online here.

The Els Center of Excellence, located in Jupiter, spans 26 acres and features educational facilities tailored for individuals with autism, along with recreational areas such as a basketball court, tennis courts, a sensory garden, and a three-hole golf course. Each year, the center serves over 350 local clients and houses The Learning Academy, a Palm Beach County charter school that enrolls around 200 students.

